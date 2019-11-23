Supreme Court To Hear Writ Petition Of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP On Sunday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the writ petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP on Sunday at 11.30 am as per the SC registry sources. This follows the petition filed by the three parties demanding the quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. Moreover, the parties contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly. On Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

This is the alliance’s prayer in the SC:

In these facts and circumstances, it is most respectfully prayed that this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to:-

a.pass an appropriate writ/order/direction declaring that action/order of the Hon’ble Governor dated 23.11.2019 inviting Shri Devendra Fadnavis to form the Government on 23.11.2019 as unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of Constitution of India; and accordingly quash the same;

b.pass an appropriate writ/order/direction to the Hon’ble Governor to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising of the Shiv Sena, Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party which has the support of more than 144 MLAs to form the Government under the leadership of Shri. Uddhav Thackeray; and

c.Pass such other order or direction as it deems fit in the facts of the present case and in the interest of justice.

NCP claims support of all legislators barring for 5 MLAs

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula had been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP stumped the opposition.While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Speaking after the NCP Legislative Party leader, Nawab Malik claimed that all legislators barring for 5 MLAs supported the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

