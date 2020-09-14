PM Modi Congratulates RS Dy Chairman Harivansh Singh; Calls Him 'oustanding Umpire'

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated NDA candidate - Harivansh Narayanan Singh - for being elected the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The JD(U) MP defeated RJD's Manoj Singh to be elected the Deputy Chairman for the second consecutive time. PM Modi remarked that Harivansh Singh belongs to all 'sides of the aisle' and has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner.

Congratulating the elected Deputy Chairman, PM Modi said on Monday, "Harivansh Ji belongs to all sides of the aisle. He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come. He has always been diligent in performing his duties."

Harivansh Ji has made efforts to ensure productivity and positivity are on the rise in Parliament. He is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos. It is Bihar that has a close link with JP and Bapu’s Champaran Satyagraha: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2020

"Harivansh Ji has represented India at many global conferences. Wherever he went, he left a mark and raised India's prestige," the Prime Minister added.

Ahead of the vote, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had reached out to BJD chief Naveen Pattnaik to support the NDA candidate. While non- NDA parties BJD and YSRCP extended its support to Singh, AAP, SP, CPI(M) and Shiv Sena pledged its support to Opposition candidate - RJD's Manoj Jha. TRS abstained from voting.

Monsoon session of Parliament commences

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced on Monday. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha, subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19. All MPs have been asked to undergo a COVID test and only those with a negative report will be allowed to sit in the session. The security and secretarial staff in Parliament have also been asked to take coronavirus tests before their entry.

