Surgical Strike Day: How India Meticulously Planned A Massive Strike Against Terror In PoK

On this day, September 28, India commemorates the seventh anniversary of a momentous event that marked a resounding response to terrorism and Pakistan's provocations. It was on this day in 2016 that India launched a series of surgical strikes, targeting terrorist camps nestled across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were an unequivocal response to the Uri attack, a heinous act that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers at the hands of Pakistan-backed terrorists on September 18, 2016. Today, we revisit the meticulous planning and unwavering resolve that culminated in these daring surgical strikes.

How Surgical Strikes were planned?

In a revealing interview with ANI in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed light on the genesis of the surgical strikes and the meticulous planning that preceded them. "When Uri happened when our jawans were killed... That incident made me bechain(restless) and there was rage within me. I had gone to Kerala and made a mention of this because I could not stop myself," he said.

"But I am part of a democratic system and my personal rage, personal anger, personal bechaini should never be imposed on the system. But I kept talking to the Army about why it happened. I realised that the anger in the Army was much more than mine. For the morale of the forces, they somehow wanted justice to be done with those who had been martyred. I asked them to draw up a plan, what was required. Think what can be done. Gave them a free hand. They planned," the PM told ANI.

The PM revealed that the dates of the operation were changed twice. "Twice the date had to be changed because I wanted full security for the operation. Finally, the operation was decided. I knew it was a big risk. I never care about any political risk. The biggest consideration for me was the safety of our soldiers. No harm must come to them. They were willing to sacrifice their lives for our word. For that whatever was required was arranged for them," he said.

'Special training was imparted, secrecy was maintained': PM Modi

Detaining about the preparation ahead of the Surgical Strike, the PM said, "It was also decided that they should be trained. Special training was imparted, secrecy was maintained. The topography and obstacles were kept in consideration, worst case scenarios were considered... It was a learning experience for me as well...Then we decided the date. And who will be where, of the main team. It was decided that before dawn, our men must be back."

Clockwork precision

According to the report from Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), the execution of the operation was marked by clockwork precision. Satellite imagery, corroboration through human intelligence, and real-time drone feeds provided crucial support. However, the challenges were immense, given the simultaneous strikes at multiple targets across different divisional and corps boundaries. Any lapse in surprise or premature launch at one location could have had dire consequences elsewhere.

Despite these daunting odds, the plan unfolded with impeccable precision in the early hours of September 28, 2016.

The Special Forces contingent was divided into smaller sub-groups and deployed near the LoC, where Indian Army units held their positions. They advanced after nightfall, passing through gaps in their own minefields, which posed a constant threat due to shifting terrain caused by rains and landslides. The sub-groups steadily approached the intended targets, all while monitoring the situation for any sudden developments.

At the appointed hour, the strikes were initiated, catching the unsuspecting terrorists off guard as they prepared for their next assault. Indian forces immobilised the terrorists, and the surgical strikes succeeded in their primary objective: eliminating the threats swiftly and decisively.

With their mission accomplished, the sub-groups retreated just before daybreak, navigating the treacherous terrain of the LoC with the same precision they had demonstrated throughout the operation.

Hours after, Director General Military Operations, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on September 29, 2016, gave the historic address to the nation. "Based on very credible and specific information which we received yesterday that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launch pads along the Line of Control with an aim to carry out infiltration and terrorist strikes in Jammu & Kashmir and in various other metros in our country, the Indian army conducted surgical strikes last night at these launch pads."