Surrogate Baby Born Amid Lockdown Flown To Bengaluru From Surat Via Air Ambulance

A baby girl born via surrogacy in India's Surat City was united with her parents in Bengaluru on April 15 after she was delivered to them in an air ambulance. According to reports, the girl named Sonpari was born on March 29, but her parents couldn't be there because of the nationwide lockdown that had been imposed in the country since March 25. After a wait of almost 17 days the parents could finally hold their baby in their hands as she arrived from Surat to Bengaluru through an air ambulance.

The baby was born in Surat's 21st Century Hospital and was kept under the watch of the nurses until an arrangement could be made. The 42-year-old father of the miracle baby arranged for an air ambulance from Delhi that went to collect the girl from Surat and finally delivered her to the parents in Bengaluru three hours later. As per reports, hospital staff accompanied the baby to Surat Airport where she was handed over to the air ambulance nurses. The baby was born via IVF after the mother was reportedly advised to go for it as she had complications in her uterus.

India was initially placed under lockdown for 21 days but on April 13 the period was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another two weeks, until May 3. Schools, colleges and all non-essential businesses have been shut in the country with people advised to follow health guidelines issued by the authorities. According to data by worldometer, India has recorded 11,555 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 396 people have lost their lives.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,28,000 lives across the world and has infected over 20,16,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the US, UK, Iran and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

