Chile Is Counting Its COVID-19 Deaths Under 'recovered' Category; Here's Why

Coronavirus outbreak has infected around 2 million people across the globe so far, with over 1,26,000 deaths and 4,86,622 recovery. The 'recovered' tag is given to people who first test positive for COVID-19, slowly recover and subsequently test negative for the disease. But Chile, a South American country is not only giving the tag to recovered patients but also to those who have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

A health official from Chile was quoted by the press saying that the country is counting dead patients under the category of recovered because they no longer show symptoms. Health Minister Jaime Manalich during a press conference reportedly claimed that the counting method was based on recommendations by 'international experts'. Chile reported its first coronavirus case on March 3 and since then the curve has just gone up.

According to data by worldometer, Chile has recorded over 7,900 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 92 patients have lost their lives. There are currently 5,179 active COVID-19 patients in the country with 387 of them under critical conditions. As per the data, 2,646 patients in Chile have recovered from COVID-19 as of April 15. Chile had closed its schools on March 16, weeks after the first case was reported in the country. Chile imposed lockdown in capital Santiago and other areas starting from March 26.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,26,800 lives across the world and has infected over 20,05,500 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, US, UK, Iran and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

