Sushant Death Probe: Subramanian Swamy Says, 'about Time CBI Registers An FIR U/s 302'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and wrote that it is 'about time' that the Central Bureau of Investigation files an FIR in the case and takes the probe ahead to solve the late actor's mysterious death. Swamy also penned a message for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans and urged them not to lose hope.

"It is troubling for SSR fans to see various investigations are treading too cautiously for the satisfaction of those who want early justice for Sushant. I think it about time CBI registers an FIR u/s 302 since it is bound to do so under law given the information obtained so far," Swamy wrote.

The forces are so powerful that there won't be justice for SSR that his family and fans deserve.. — Rif (@KiaanSuheil) September 27, 2020

Don't lose mentally before the battle is physically lost. You may win — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, the deceased actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on Friday, said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not held a press conference to share the progress in the case. The CBI stepped into the probe after the Supreme Court transferred the case from the Bihar police to the central agency.

CBI's probe in actor's death

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. It is also set to meet AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week". This AIIMS-CBI meeting is yet to happen, as revealed by Vikas Singh.

