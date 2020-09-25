Frustrated With Delay, Sushant's Sister Shweta Asks 'How Long Will It Take To Find Truth?'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, which has been waiting to get justice in the later actor’s death case, have expressed frustration over the delay in finding the truth despite a threefold investigation initiated in the matter. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday said that her family has been patient with the ongoing probe for too long and asked how much longer it would take to find the truth behind Sushant’s death.

We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase https://t.co/Vn5R62a0SY — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 25, 2020

Shweta was responding to a tweet by her family lawyer Vikas Singh where he claimed that the premier agency was ‘delaying’ the conversion of the case from abetment to suicide to murder. Singh stated that a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team that is working on the forensic report of the case, had told him, on the basis of the photos of his mortal remains, that SSR’s death was 'caused by strangulation.'

Vikas Singh tweeted about his frustration over the ‘delay’ in the conversion of the case, as he claimed one of the doctors had told him ‘200 %’ that it was ‘death by strangulation’ and not suicide.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Sushant death case: Developments so far

Numerous other people, including politician Subramanian Swamy, actor Shekhar Suman, SSR’s staff Ankit Acharya had raised questions about the marks on Sushant’s mortal remains and did not mince their words in calling it a ‘murder.’ The CBI is likely to discuss with the AIIMS team about the forensic report, that will throw light on whether the death was homicide or suicide. Professor Dr Sudhar Gupta of AIIMS had earlier clarified that the report will be conclusive without any doubts.’

Sushant had been found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant’s family on July 25 had filed a First Information Report at Patna police station. His father KK Singh accused SSR’s live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, not just of abetment to suicide but also embezzlement, among other charges.

However, the Bihar government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, alleging ‘non-co-operation’ from Mumbai Police, that had been probing the case till then. The CBI took up the case as per the Supreme Court order on August 19, after the Enforcement Directorate had already commenced the investigation into the embezzlement charges. Later, the family stated that they were suspecting murder and not suicide like mentioned in the FIR. The CBI also confirmed that they were probing both murder and homicide angles in the case.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau also came into the picture, arresting Rhea for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel, while Deepika Padukone and numerous other stars are also set to be questioned for their involvement with drugs.

