Rhea's Lawyer Responds As Sushant's Lawyer Cites AIIMS Dr's 'conclusion'; Wants New Board

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Saturday hit out at Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh for disclosing an AIIMS doctor's claims in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, calling it a 'dangerous trend.' Hitting out at AIIMS, the advocate added that a new medical board must be constituted by the CBI to keep the investigation impartial. He also claimed that agencies were being pressurised to reach a 'pre-determined result' as Bihar inches closer to the Assembly elections.

"Disclosure of a conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on basis of photographs, is a dangerous trend. To keep investigation impartial, CBI must constitute a new Medical Board. The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer 'frustrated' With CBI, Reveals AIIMS Dr's Huge Claim

Read: Sushant Case: Vikas Singh Hopeful Of Conclusive AIIMS Report, Raises Concerns Over Pithani

AIIMS doctor's claims

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier expressed frustration with the CBI and had claimed that a doctor from the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that is working on the forensic report of the SSR case had told him, on the basis of the photos of SSR's mortal remains, that his death was '200% caused by strangulation.'

The CBI is likely to discuss with the AIIMS team about the forensic report, that will throw light on whether the death was homicide or suicide. Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS had earlier clarified that the report will be conclusive without any doubts.’ Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report.

Weeks ago, Dr. Gupta said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. Three members from the AIIMS panel also accompanied a CBI team to Sushant's Bandra residence on September 5 along with the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav.

Read: Sushant's Ex-psychiatrist Busts Rhea Chakraborty's 'bipolar' Claims; Says He Had Anxiety

More trouble for Rhea in Drugs probe

Rhea Chakraborty is currently in judicial custody at Byculla Jail following her arrest by the NCB, with her lawyer moving the Bombay High Court seeking bail after failing twice in lower courts. In the latest, Rakul Preet Singh has told the NCB that Rhea Chakraborty would get drugs delivered to her home, and that the drugs found at her home by the NCB belonged to Rhea Chakraborty.

Read: In Massive Sushant Case Development, CBI Team To Meet AIIMS Body To Assess Forensic Report