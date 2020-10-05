Sushant's Family To Ask CBI For New AIIMS Panel; Health Min To Check Sudhir Gupta's U-turn

With Republic Media Network's expose on AIIMS Forensic expert Dr Sudhir Gupta's u-turn, Sushant Singh Rajput's family will now write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requesting for a fresh forensic panel to look into the investigation, sources inform. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan will look into the flip-flop of Dr Sudhir Gupta and his alleged leak, sources also added.

On Sunday, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh- the counsel for Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed shock at the details of the alleged AIIMS report which has been leaked.

Taking to Twitter, Singh revealed that he would request the CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team. He raised questions on the AIIMS giving a conclusive finding in the absence of Sushant's body. The Senior Advocate also highlighted Cooper Hospital's post-mortem report alleging that the time of death was not mentioned.

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed in #SushantAIIMSTape

On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh, tapes of which were broadcast on Monday.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence".

"Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years. There was also a case of DK Ravi in Bangalore," Dr Sudhir Gupta had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board. In effect, in the tape as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.

BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has said that he is recommending Dr Sudhir Gupta be summoned by the Parliamentary panel on Health of which he is a member.

