In Sushant Case, MoS Home Tight-lipped On Sudhir Gupta U-turn Tape; Points At 'CBI Probe'

Republic Media Network's investigation has revealed that Dr Sudhir Gupta, heading the AIIMS panel re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajputs' forensic report, has done a shocking u-turn from his earlier stand wherein he had dismissed drawing adequate forensic evidence from the crime-scene. Republic Media Network asked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy about the biggest expose in the case so far.

'CBI is investigating the case'

G Kishan Reddy said that he would not like to comment anything at the moment as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case. "I would not like to comment anything as the CBI is investigating the case. On Supreme Court's order, the CBI is probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, so that is why on behalf of the Union Government, I would not like to say anything," MoS Reddy said, remaining tight-lipped.

Several media outlets, since the past two days, have quoted AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who has unofficially claimed that "Sushant's death is a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out." However, there has not been an official statement either from the AIIMS or the CBI which has the report submitted to them by the AIIMS.

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed in #SushantAIIMSTape

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death and will silence the 'suicide theorists'. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence". Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

"Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years. There was also a case of DK Ravi in Bangalore," Dr Sudhir Gupta had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case lamented the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. He had also subsequently openly questioned the manner in which the autopsy was conducted. In effect, in the video as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.

