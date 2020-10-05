After 'Sushant AIIMS Tape', Vikas Gupta Has Message For Those Who Mocked 'warriors' Of SSR

#SushantAIIMSTape became a top trend within minutes as Republic TV exposed the flip flop of Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic team at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). As his recent alleged claim that the AIIMS panel ‘concluded’ that Sushant had committed suicide in its report to the CBI went viral, what he had said on August 22 about the crime scene not being ‘forensically suitable for examination’ raised eyebrows. Sushant’s family, fans and even celebrities from the film industry reacted to the tape with relief, one of them being Vikas Gupta.

Vikas Gupta cheers twist in the tale with #SushantAIIMSTape

Reacting to Republic TV’s massive expose, Vikas Gupta exulted ‘Har Har Mahadev’, with Sushant also known to have been an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The actor-producer and foreigner Bigg Boss contestant wrote that he 'won’t use sarcasm' to put down those who had been mocking the ‘warriors.’

He added that all they wanted was ‘justice’ and did not want to get into arguments. He urged everyone to make ‘humanity win’ as Sushant ‘can’t help himself’.

Har Har Mahadev 🙏 I won’t put sarcasm to put down people who mocked us cause every #Warriors4SRR wants #SushantSinghRajput to get justice than winning an argument. I would request 🙏 to Let Pride fail & make humanity win. pls help @itsSSR cause he can’t help himself #VG https://t.co/9bAYQNcT03 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) October 5, 2020

Vikas Gupta has been one of the celebrities vocal in the ‘justice for Sushant’ battle and often expressed his support and participated in initiatives like ‘Feed Food 4 SSR’. Even when Dr Gupta's earlier quote had gone viral, he had urged everyone to wait for the CBI report.

Dr Sudhir Gupta’s flip flop exposed

Dr Sudhir Gupta in a conversation with Prakash Singh, Republic TV’s Editor Special Projects, had claimed that the crime scene in the case was not ‘forensically suitable for credible evidence’, that it had been 'contaminated' and not kept intact. He gave the example of the Sunanda Pushkar case to state that he had not given his permission to open the room for four years in the case, unlike matters going haywire in Sushant case. Questioning the Mumbai Police over its hurry to conduct the post-mortem and why they assumed he had died, were some of the other highlights of the tape going viral now.

Here’s the full conversation in tape between Dr Sudhir Gupta and Prakash Singh

'The crime scene was not protected as well'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: I will have a look at it and also the loopholes in the autopsy report. Firstly, why was the autopsy done in such a hurry? Then, was any videography done?

Prakash Singh: The crime scene was not protected as well.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That was a destruction of evidence.

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: I had never given permission to open the room of Sunanda Pushkar for 4 years.

Prakash Singh: Yes

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: After that, there had been a case of D.K. Ravi, IAS in Bangalore.

Prakash Singh: Yes, Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: So I have clarified that...

Prakash Singh: Okay, please tell me...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The chairman of the medical board...

Prakash Singh: Sir, let me write down.

--------------------------------------------

'Crime scene has been contaminated'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The crime scene is investigated by the forensic...

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That has been done. I mean, that must have been done. So that report also.

Prakash Singh: so, which has been prepared of the crime scene, right?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: yes, crime scene. And you can also add that, it's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated.

Prakash Singh: AIIMS board is surprised to observe that the crime scene...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: Was not kept intact. We cannot call it destruction. So, it has been contaminated and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity.

Prakash Singh: It was contaminated.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: and not forensically suitable for further...

Prakash Singh: and forensically?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: not suitable for examination for credible forensic evidences.

--------------------------------------------

'He was taken directly to the mortuary'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: There is a rule of investigation. The police involved primarily, are not the final investigators. There is the Sessions court and the High Court after that. Then there is the Supreme Court. We can take the judgement of the Supreme Court as final. When a primary state police knows that there is any dispute and contest in demand, the High Court or state government can transfer it to a higher agency. So, till the time the case is not pulled down and settled by the judiciary, they have to keep all the evidences and places from where the body has been recovered intact. The closure can be opened only with the approval of the judiciary. Like in the case of Sunanda Pushkar...

Prakash Singh: When had the CBI written to the AIIMS board?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: They have written to us yesterday.

Prakash Singh: Yesterday, which is the 21st?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: 21.08.2020.

Prakash Singh: And examination of everything?

Dr Sudhir Gupta: It's written...It's therefore requested that a medical board of doctors of AIIMS in Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence in Mumbai at the earliest. Necessary medical papers related to death of SSR will be sent shortly... So we are waiting for them. After that, we will analyse it, find the loopholes...Why did they not mention time of death. The criteria is...He was declared dead in the flat only. He was taken directly to the mortuary, not in emergency. So how did they presume, he is dead, that requires an emergency medical revival situation. So it was that it's death at that time...After that, the timing of doing the autopsy is fixed.

Another WhatsApp conversation even before this, on August 11, where he questioned the details of Cooper Hospital’s post-mortem, put him on the spot over the suicide.

