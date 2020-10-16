Sushant's Sister Shweta Remembers Mother On Navratri Eve; Prays For Niraj Singh's Health

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to share a few pictures of her mother on the eve of Navratri. She wrote, "Maa, I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us."

Shweta also prayed for cousin and Bihar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Niraj Kumar Singh, who is hospitalised in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, was interacting with locals in his Chhatapur constituency when he suffered a chest pain.

Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. 🙏 Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength pic.twitter.com/Db0Z6uLQUr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020

Please Pray for Bablu Bhaiya’s health, he is presently hospitalized in Delhi. @MLANirajBablu pic.twitter.com/mtttVDmZcH — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram pages, were deactivated, four months after the actor's death on Wednesday. Kirti later in the evening took to her Twitter handle to explain that it was a technical glitch.

On Thursday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of her email account that showed several log-in attempts that were made to change her account password. As a result, she had to deactivate accounts keeping security in mind.

"Several log in attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to several rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family #WeStayUnited4SSR," she wrote.

CBI hits out at false reports

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday released a fresh statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and reiterated that they have not reached a conclusion. Their statement comes after a few media outlets on Thursday reported that CBI has 'concluded' their investigation.

Calling these reports 'speculative and erroneous', the CBI clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput's suspicious death is still being investigated. This is the third time that the premier investigative agency has come out with an explanation.

'CBI continues to investigate the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous', the statement read.

