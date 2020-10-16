Sushant Case: Dr. Swamy Bares Loopholes Of Cooper Autopsy Report, Questions AIIMS Report

In Sushant's death probe, while the late actor's family lawyer Advocate Vikas Singh has demanded a fresh forensic team at AIIMS to probe into Sushant's death, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has decided to write to the Secretary of Ministry of Health to allow the Ministry's Medical Board to take over the review of the AIIMS report which had earlier been selectively leaked by forensic expert Dr. Sudhir Gupta to various media outlets. Subramanian Swamy on Friday addressed a Virat Hindustan Sangam session about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and shared his observations upon meeting Dr. Sudhir Gupta to discuss the AIIMS report.

Dr. Swamy himself traced the events leading up to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and systematically pointed out every glaring loophole in the case built around the unfortunate incident. He slammed the Mumbai Police at Bandra for disobeying the law and not filing an FIR soon after gaining cognizance of a suspected murder. He also revealed that Dr. Gupta's statements to different media outlets were based on a review conducted by three doctors who had arrived in Mumbai to examine Sushant's post-mortem reports at Cooper Hospital. Dr. Gupta himself never came to Mumbai to probe into the case and his seemingly 'conclusive' testimony had been a result of the observations of his forensic team.

Subramanian Swamy hit out at Dr. Sudhir Gupta's inefficiency despite being a part of a central agency and spoke about his meeting with him on Thursday. He said, "I would've assumed that Dr. Gupta would've sent a copy of the report to AIIMS medical board and to the Ministry of Health. I quizzed him and he was firm on the question of suicide. Why was he dismissive of the irregularities in the post-mortem?"

Swamy also highlighted the loopholes in the autopsy done by Cooper Hospital in the wee hours of June 15, a day after the actor's death. He said, "They did an autopsy at midnight.. at around 1 AM or 3 AM in the morning in very poor lighting. They didn't bother to record a video of that. They concluded that he died of asphyxiation. Someone came along and said that don't just say asphyxiation. Add that it was asphyxiation 'by hanging'. One can be asphyxiated by a lot of things - by choking or being trapped in a box as well"

Other observations that he exposed in the session includes, "There were marks (on Sushant's body) which were not explained... Also, by then, everything in the stomach must have reached the intestines... They did not put the time of death in the autopsy..". He called the AIIMS report a mere review of the post-mortem done at Cooper Hospital which concluded that it is a case of suicide despite the lack of fulfillment of certain minimal conditions like videography, time of death, etc.

Further, the veteran BJP leader reiterated his belief that Sushant's case is clearly that of murder as all the inconsistencies in the narrative uncovered by the investigating agencies until now have been inconclusive. He also said that the least AIIMS could have done is labelled their findings inconclusive and left the case to the CBI to probe further into the circumstantial evidence. He also claimed that in the meantime, the CBI, ED and NCB must declare it a prima facie case so that a chargesheet can be filed.

