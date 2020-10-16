Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin, Who Was Named BJP Candidate For Bihar Polls, Hospitalised

Bihar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Niraj Kumar Singh was hospitalised in Patna on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, was interacting with locals in his Chhatapur constituency when he suffered a chest pain. He is being treated at the Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna.

READ: Rhea Arrested: Sushant's Cousin Niraj Singh Reacts As Actor Is Taken Into Custody By NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin hospitalised

The Twitter handle of Niraj Kumar Singh posted pictures of doctors attending to him at the hospital. The post also shared that the incident took place during his interaction with locals in Madhopur.

Office MLA Niraj kumar singh bablu:- कल छातापुर विधानसभा के माधोपुर पंचायत में जनसम्पर्क करने के दौरान अचानक माननीय विधायक श्री नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू जी के छाती में दर्द हुआ तो स्थानीय चिकित्सक ने पटना रेफर किया तो अभी माननीय विधायक जी जीवक हार्ट हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती है। pic.twitter.com/4aC3aFae2K — Niraj Kumar Singh (@MLANirajBablu) October 15, 2020

It was on Wednesday that Singh had been named in BJP’s third list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Singh has been the MLA of Chhatapur constituency since 2010 and is seeking his third term as an MLA.

Fourth list of 35 BJP candidates for ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/z3guPijpXC — BJP (@BJP4India) October 14, 2020

The Bihar elections are set to get underway from October 28 and will continue till November 7 in three phases.

READ: 'Rhea Chakraborty Getting Trapped Due To Her Own Actions', Says Sushant Singh's Cousin

On Wednesday, Patna was in the thick of things with Sushant’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and others holding a march seeking justice for Sushant amid the multi-agency probe into his death. The events were to mark four months of his death.

Neeraj Kumar Singh has been among the members of the family at the forefront of the fight against justice. He had hit out at the Mumbai Police investigation and sought a CBI investigation at the beginning of the case and later slammed the accused like Rhea Chakraborty as the family got an FIR registered. He had even sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the comments made against the family.

In the latest development, the CBI has clarified that the investigation was still going on, as it hit out at the ‘speculative reports.’

READ: Sushant's Cousin Claims Witnesses Being Threatened; Mumbai Police Giving No Protection

READ: 'Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary Tampered By Mumbai Police', Alleges Cousin Niraj Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.