Sushant's Sister Shweta Tweets 'Har Har Mahadev', Minutes Before Big Announcement

Minutes before the explosive announcement by Republic Media Network with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to express faith in god. Sharing a picture of the late actor in front of the Kedarnath Temple, Shweta tweeted with a caption saying- 'Har Har Mahadev. We believe in you, God."

Har Har Mahadev! 🔱 We believe in you God! 🙏🌺🙏 pic.twitter.com/O4eOiZG562 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 5, 2020

Massive announcement by Arnab

Republic Media Network revealed the explosive final truth that will turn the tables on the ‘suicide theory’ as being claimed. On Sunday, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made an announcement wherein he promised that a final truth will be revealed simultaneously on Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic World at 10 am on Monday.

"We are going to put out the final fact, recordings, tapes, and I can’t say more at this stage because I know who our enemies are," Arnab said in his announcement.

Arnab's massive announcement comes in response to various media outlets which concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively unofficially told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence. The CBI is presently analysing the AIIMS opinion along with the evidence in the case to make its own conclusion.

In the course of Republic Media Network’s investigation, several testimonies have been accessed and people have gone on-record claiming Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant the night before the actor's death. Individuals have also detailed how the events of Disha Salian's death are intrinsically linked to Sushant's death. Through the Network’s investigation, which was undertaken through a series of interviews and sting operations to uncover the truth, several key persons have stated that they are willing to depose before the CBI if need be.

