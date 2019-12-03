Swedish Minister Believes India-Sweden Are A Perfect Match To Fight Climate Change

Sweden's Minister for Business, Industry, and Innovation, Ibrahim Baylan believes that the partnership between India and Sweden is perfect to combat climate change.

Multiple meetings

Baylan, along with Ann Linde is representing the Swedish government during the Swedish Royal Couple's visit to India. Baylan, on Tuesday afternoon, visited the India Habitat Centre along with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Vijay Raghavan. The delegation also participated in a program on tackling emissions and air pollution through the Circular Economy approach together with Raghavan and Preeti Sudan, Secretary Ministry of Health Family Welfare.

Baylan was extremely positive about the meeting and said that the two countries are a perfect match. This was because Sweden is a highly innovative country by the European Commission and it's a positive step to fight the rising panel, with India. He was, however, cautious about the manner of fighting the issue.

India and Sweden, on Monday, signed the Protocol of Cooperation between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Swedish Energy Agency and the MoU between the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India and the Ministry of Education and Research of Sweden on the cooperation of polar science.

Baylan had then tweeted about the meeting and said that the meeting with the Finance Minister was good and that for a small, open, creative, and innovative country like Sweden, India is an important partner in both trade and business. He later met with Goyal individually, with whom he had an in-depth discussion on achieving concrete and real results in the bilateral relations. He also stressed that Sweden was ready to cooperate in catering to India's large population.

On Tuesday, the Swedish delegation participated in the India-Sweden Business Summit, and later the delegation met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

