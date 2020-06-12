Syed Akbaruddin Shares Infographic Depicting Preventive Measures' Success Against COVID-19

As the countries around the world are relaxing lockdown protocols, Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin has suggested some precautionary measures for the people amid the increasing cases of COVID-19 infections. He also drew a comparison of the possibility of the spread of the virus in the absence of the said precautionary measures vis-a-vis taking precautions.

What does the infographic mean?

Having served as Permanent Representative to the United Nations before retiring on April 30 and being one of India's finest diplomats with an illustrious tenure with a massive social media following, Akbaruddin took to Twitter to post an infographic from The Lancet, which depicted that there is a 12.8 percent chance of infection if the individual fails to maintain a social distance of one metre. The possibility of infection reduced to 2.6 percent if more than one metre of social distancing is maintained at all times.

Similarly, without mask there is a massive risk of infection -- 17.4 percent. However, the infection's possibility reduces drastically to 3.1 percent with the protection of the face mask, according to the graphic tweeted by Akbaruddin.

COVID-19 situation in India

Even as the country is in the fifth phase of lockdown, India is witnessing a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country. As on June 11, India has reported 297,535 COVID-19 infections, of which 147,194 have been cured and discharged whereas 8498 people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the count of active cases to 141,842, as per Health Ministry.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the coronavirus recovery rate among patients in India has risen to 49.21% and noted that the number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients.

Speaking about India overtaking other countries like Italy and Spain in COVID-19 tally, Lav Aggarwal of Health Ministry said the comparison of India with countries having substantially lesser population "becomes misleading and misconstrued".

