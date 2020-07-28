'Innovation Spree': Syed Akbaruddin Lists Out Improvements In Aviation Services In India

Retired Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin who served as India's permanent representative to United Nations, has praised the improvements in the aviation sector that makes the passengers' journey even more convenient. Taking to Twitter, Akbaruddin posted a few of the improvements in the aviation industry.

75 days since I flew..

India’s airlines r on innovation spree since..



• Check-in via WhatsApp

• No charge to select specific seats

• Text message instead of baggage tags.

• Excess payment @ board gate by QR code



More in store 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/FBvpIRxJJm — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) July 28, 2020

The aviation services have been instrumental in the Vande Bharat Mission to bring Indian nationals stranded in other countries back to India. Over 8.45 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Of the total count, 2.82 lakh have returned on evaluation flights. The mission was conducted in four phases and the government is bracing up for phase five which is set to begin from August 1 to repatriate more Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19.

VBM reaches out to Indians across the world.

More than 845K people have returned since 6th May 2020.

More than 282K have returned on evacuation flights operated by @airindiain @FlyWithIX & pvt carriers alone.

Phase-5 will reach out to more stranded citizens from 1-31 August 2020. pic.twitter.com/5JSedugkpL — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 28, 2020

Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students completing their courses abroad, workers, and other stranded Indians with compelling reasons, he said.

