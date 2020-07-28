Owaisi Opposes PM Modi's Visit To Ayodhya For Bhoomi Pujan; Says 'can't Forget Babri'

Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that if PM Modi attends the ceremony in an official capacity, it will be a violation of his "constitutional oath". The Hyderabad MP said that secularism is part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

'Babri Masjid is a mosque'

"We can’t forget that for over 400 years Babri stood in Ayodhya & it was demolished by a criminal mob in 1992," he added. In an interview with Outlook magazine, Owaisi said that "Babri Masjid is a mosque and it will always remain as one. This is my faith. That cannot be taken away from me or anyone. Had the masjid not been demolished on 6 December 1992, I don’t think this judgment would have come."

Attending Bhumi Pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia‘s constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution



CM Yogi reviews preparedness

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, PTI quoting its sources reported on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple.

A trust member had said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

