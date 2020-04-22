Delhi Riots: UAPA And Sedition Charges Slapped Against Former AAP Leader Tahir Hussain

The legal troubles of former AAP leader Tahir Hussain compounded on Wednesday after being booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition). Hussain faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which claimed over 50 lives and left hundreds of people injured. Hussain has already been booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

Ankit Sharma's brother explains the sequence of events

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma's brother had explained the sequence of events leading to the former's brutal death. Mentioning that Sharma left for work, as usual, his brother noted that he tried to disperse a riotous mob. However, in this process, AAP leader Tahir Hussain's men allegedly took away Sharma and 4 other individuals despite his repeated pleas for peace. Sharma's brother also claimed that there were no police personnel on the spot. Moreover, he alleged that nearly 400 goons were present in Tahir Hussain's house and firing stones from the rooftop.

Ankit Sharma's brother remarked, "He worked in the Intelligence Bureau. He worked in the IB Headquarters in Chanakyapuri. He went to his job peacefully. He came back at 4.30-6 pm in the evening. But he didn’t come back home. His bike was parked outside. He saw that there was a big riot happening around the lane. Some miscreants were coming to this area, pelting stones. So he was telling the people to turn back."

"He asked them to maintain peace. However, Tahir Hussain’s men did not listen at all. They continued firing, throwing petrol bombs and stones on people. My brother still maintained that they would not harm me. He didn’t anticipate that he would be taken away by them. Along with him, 4 other boys were also dragged away. It was a crowd of 1000-2000 people. When my brother didn’t return at night, I realised that he was one of those taken away," he added.

