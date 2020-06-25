BJP's Tajinder Bagga Takes Jibe At Chinese Mouthpiece Global Times; Slams China's Army

Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times has been regularly criticizing India and its policies after the Galwan Valley incident of June 15 where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred fighting China's PLA along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. China has been peddling questionable statements via its mouthpieces and stooges regarding the incident, including ever-changing stances about its own casualties.

Even though three different sources including Indian intercepts and US intelligence agencies have revealed that the Chinese side suffered between 35-45 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash, China has refused to reveal the precise numbers in the guise of goodwill, with the Global Times and its chief editor being the messengers in this regard.

Bagga attacks Global Times

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday took a dig at Global Times where he shared a cartoon of a donkey on Twitter calling it "Chinese Army" with the mouthpiece portraying it as a "Lion"

This is also seen at a dig at Pakistan as the country which has the third-largest donkey population in the world is said to be exporting donkeys to China. According to a PTI report in February, China had come forward with a loan offer of 42.5 billion to help Pakistan and, in return, Pakistan will be exporting donkeys to its "all-weather ally". This business, which relies on demand arising from China's nonsensical 'Traditional Chinese Medicine' has threatened the noble beast of burden's population globally, already having driven numerous key species to the verge of extinction.

US lists Chinese publications as 'foreign missions'

Earlier, US State Department declared China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times as 'foreign missions'. The move comes as the US tries to put more pressure on China for its aggressive expansionist moves, human rights violations, stifling free speech, etc.

As per the Department's statement, "foreign mission" means they are substantially owned or effectively controlled by a foreign government, and in this case, China. Earlier this year, USA listed Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA as 'foreign missions', thus identifying nine publications in total as government-owned.

READ | BJP's Tajinder Bagga responds to Tej Pratap Yadav's appeal for workers; earns gratitude

READ | US calls Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio 'clean telco' for rejecting work with China's Huawei

In order to ensure greater transparency of CCP-run operations in the United States, I directed the designation of four additional PRC propaganda outlets as foreign missions. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 22, 2020

Pakistan waging pro-China Cyberwar on India

Republic TV on Wednesday had also reported that since the past two weeks, cyber warfare by China has been taking place on the Indian websites and it was revealed that a lot of that 'Anti-India' and 'Pro-China' activity and propaganda that has been pushed has a Pakistani role as well. A recent report has observed that there has been a lot of 'retweets' of pro-Chinese tweets and many Pakistani handles have changed their names and have been tweeting in Chinese. Many old videos and images are being used by several groups backed by ISI to spread their anti-India propaganda.

Chinese mouthpieces and their military aggrandising

Since the Galwan clash, China's mouthpieces have rushed to play up the PLA which, while well-outfitted, is hardly battle-tested, unlike its Indian counterpart which has for decades fought China's stooge Pakistan and its terrorists in Kashmir. One recent post by another Chinese mouthpiece claimed to show how Chinese soldiers would cling to their guns even when woken up from deep slumber after being exhausted - in an ode to certain African tribes who were famed from being able to go from deep sleep to a state of full battle readiness within 30 seconds.

When #PLA special forces soldiers are having a break from the extreme training, the squad leader tries to take away their guns... Exhausted as they are, the soldiers are still holding their guns tightly in their sleep. pic.twitter.com/zchpaP5zI2 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 22, 2020

And here is a more recent tweet by the Global Times Editor, which sounds like a dispatch from its government:

New Delhi has loud voices, but needs to restrain actions. As far as I know, China is seriously committed to calming down the situation, and is at the same time preparing for the worst. Don't mess with PLA otherwise they will teach you a heavier lesson. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 24, 2020

READ | Tajinder Bagga says 'not TikTok, they belong in jail' over Faisal Siddiqui's 'acid' video

READ | China issues statement on WMCC meet with India; touts dialogue even as mouthpieces froth