Tajinder Bagga Says 'not TikTok, They Belong In Jail' Over Faisal Siddiqui's 'acid' Video

National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma speaking to Republic TV on Monday said that she has written to both the police and TikTok regarding a shocking video promoting an acid attack on girls which was uploaded by TikTok star Faisal Siddiqui on the video-sharing social media platform.

'They should be behind the bars'

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga brought the matter to light, soon after which Rekha Sharma confirmed that she would be taking up the matter with both police and TikTok India. Bagga speaking to Republic TV said, "Firstly, I want to thank NCW chief Rekha Sharma for taking cognizance of the video which I came across on Twitter where a guy named Faisal Siddiqui is promoting acid attack through his videos."

He added, "On one side, we talk about making strict laws for the protection of women and then these influencers on TikTok who have millions of followers promote acid attack? The only place I think, they should be is behind the bars and that's why I brought this video to NCW chief's notice."

. @sharmarekha ji please watch the video https://t.co/KpBeurhKrX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 17, 2020

'Promoting acid attack is not at all tolerable'

NCW chief Rekha Sharma confirmed to Republic TV that the video has been taken down by TikTok but the NCW is awaiting a written reply from them. She said that promoting acid attack is not at all tolerable and the commission wants the police to take action against Faisal Siddique who has over 13.4 million followers on the video-sharing social networking platform. Rekha Sharma also asserted that the government should also pull up TikTok in this matter and hold it accountable.

READ | David Warner dresses up as Baahubali in a hilarious TikTok video; Watch

In the video, Faizal Siddiqui is seen throwing water on a girl, which is hinted to be acid, while threatening her for leaving him for another guy. In the next scene, the girl's face is shown in heavy red makeup suggesting burns.

READ | Lockdown: NCW receives 315 domestic violence complaints in April

Faizal Siddiqui is a member of team nawab and the brother of Amir Siddiqui. His brother Amir has recently been in the hub of controversy after he made a lengthy TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. He tagged all the major names on his video like CarryMinati.

READ | YouTube vs TikTok, Lockdown & Twilight memes that have been trending on social media

In response to this, Youtuber CarryMinati posted a now-deleted roast video titled YouTube vs TikTok – The End. The video became an internet sensation as the YouTuber expressed his opinion about the feud that the creators of the two platforms had against each other. YouTube removed the video based on its harassment policy in that it had updated in December 2019 stating that they will not tolerate harassment.

READ | Faizal Siddiqui in trouble: NCW to take action on TikTok video promoting acid attacks