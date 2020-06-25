China Issues Statement On WMCC Meet With India; Touts Dialogue Even As Mouthpieces Froth

Amid the high tension border tension after the violent faceoff at Galwan valley, the 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Wednesday. During the virtual meet, both sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination through military and diplomatic channels, and peacefully resolve relevant issues in the border areas through bilateral dialogue and consultation, as per China.

The delegation from both sides further exchanged in-depth views on the recent situation in the border areas of the two countries, following the violent faceoff in Galwan Valley at the LAC. This comes even as Chinese state-mouthpiece media has continued to peddle military warnings.

The Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation&Coordination on #China-#India Border Affairs was held.Both sides agreed to strengthen comm. & coordination thru military&diplomatic channels,peacefully resolve relevant issues thru dialogue&consultation. https://t.co/sBAh7cT52S pic.twitter.com/YohFvio7k7 — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, here's 'foreign mission' media Global Times' latest warning:

New Delhi has loud voices, but needs to restrain actions. As far as I know, China is seriously committed to calming down the situation, and is at the same time preparing for the worst. Don't mess with PLA otherwise they will teach you a heavier lesson. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 24, 2020

According to an official release by the embassy of China, both the countries agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and a series of agreements and protocols signed by the two sides.

The delegation from the two sides further stated that they will implement the important consensus reached by foreign ministers of the two countries over the phone conversation on June 17, and accommodate with the two military forces to implement the outcome reached during the two rounds of commander-level meetings on June 6 and 22, the official statement stated.

The Virtual Meeting was co-chaired by Hong Liang, Director General of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China and Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Representatives from both countries' authorities of foreign affairs, national defense and immigration were also present.

Galwan Valley incident

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat at a massive scale

