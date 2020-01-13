'Take Back PoK, Give A Tight Slap To Tukde Tukde Gang': Shiv Sena's Challenge To Centre

The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Monday raised the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' issue and has asked the Central Government to give them a 'tight slap'. Sena, in the Saamana editorial, has challenged the Centre that instead of making counter slogans against the gang who is shouting slogans in favour of the destruction of the country, it should take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)

'Teach Tukde-Tukde Gang a lesson'

"The government is angry with JNU’s 'Tukde Tukde Gang' but instead of making a counter declaration against them, the government should hold a tight slap against those who are talking and making slogans for the destruction of our country by taking back PoK which rightly belongs to us. The Central Government should not step back now, as this is the best way to teach this 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' a lesson", said Sena urging the Centre to issue orders to the Indian Army to take PoK back.

The 'Tukde Tukde Gang' refers to the 2016 sedition case against JNU students in which they hurled anti-India slogans in February 2016 at a pro-Afzal Guru protest in the campus. Republic TV had accessed videos that showed the slogans that were hurled.

Delhi Police identifies 50 students

In a major development in the JNU violence incident, the Delhi police on Saturday identified 50 students who were seen at the site of violence on January 5 on the university campus. Apart from these 50 students, the police have also identified 12 outsiders who were present on-site when a mob of masked men had thrashed students and professors of the university. However, the Delhi Police so far has only identified students affiliated to the Left front and has failed to establish any connection of ABVP with the incident who were allegedly the prime suspects in the January 5 violence.

Delhi Police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke revealed that that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF was responsible for the attacks on January 3, 4 and 5. DCP Thirke had ruled out the role of outsiders as "highly unlikely" and said that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left-wing students.

Army Chief's PoK Declaration

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane had on Friday made a big statement while addressing the Army's annual briefing, telling the nation that the Army stood ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir if the Parliament so desires. Following this, the Congress has replied telling the Army Chief to 'talk less, work more', while a spooked Pakistan has issued a tweet as well.

@ New Army Chief,

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

