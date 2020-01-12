Cong' Fact-finding Panel On JNU Violence Calls VC 'cancer', Says He Should Be In 'jail'

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev on Sunday slammed the JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar over the Jawaharlal Nehru University violence at the AICC Press briefing by the fact-finding committee in Delhi. The four-member fact-finding committee was formed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to investigate the violence that unfolded inside the JNU campus on 5 January.The members of the committee included All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Speaking at the briefing Sushmita Dev said, "VC is like JNU's cancer and it is spreading fast. The Vice-Chancellor should not have the right to be in JNU, he should be in jail. The VC and faculty members/security connected to violence should be dismissed and a criminal case filed against them."

"Commissioner of Police should be made accountable for what happened on 5 January, not just the Vasant Kunj SHO. I dare Delhi police to put all the sections of IPC like an attempt to murder, conspiracy etc. against JNU VC. We also demand that the fee hike must be rolled back as it was made without discussing with the students. We have submitted our report to Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. Campuses are turning into warzone because of this government," she added.

'Sack JNU VC and Delhi CP'

Earlier demanding the immediate sacking of the JNU vice-chancellor and the Delhi police commissioner, the Congress on Saturday said that the entire incident of violence in the university campus should be investigated by an independent judicial commission. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Delhi Police was a guilty party in the entire JNU violence and this statement was being made by him not as a member of the Congress, but as a member of the public who cannot remain oblivious to the truth being shown across TV and print media.

"Both the VC of the JNU and also the commissioner of police of Delhi should be sacked. An independent judicial enquiry should investigate the role of home minister in latently instigating this violence and the Home Ministry officials. So, the buck actually stops at the door of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah," he told reporters.

Delhi police report

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Police revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible for all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5.

