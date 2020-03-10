The Debate
'Take Necessary Measures,' Harsh Vardhan To Health Ministers Of COVID-19 Affected States

General News

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed about contacting Health Ministers of virus affected states and advised them to check on well being of patients

Harsh Vardhan

With the total number of positive Coronavirus cases reaching 50 in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday informed about his communication with Health Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan Telangana, UP, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra and the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. 

The Union Minister stated that he has informed the Health Ministers of these states to check the well being of the Coronavirus cases in their respective states. He also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about urging the Health Ministers to maintain perfection in ‘contact tracing’ and ‘community surveillance’ to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

India reports 50 positive cases 

Earlier in the day, Special Secretary to the Union Health Ministry Sanjeeva Kumar informed about the total number of positive Coronavirus cases reaching 50. She stated that out of the 50 positive cases, 34 are Indians and the other 16 are Italian citizens. 

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported at least 50 positive cases of the Coronavirus to date. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 109,343, including 80,904 people in China. So far, 3,123 people have lost their lives in China alone due to the virus. 110 countries from around the world have reported cases of the deadly Coronavirus. 

 

