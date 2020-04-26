Tamil Nadu Achieves 54% Recovery Rate As Active COVID-19 Cases Falls To 838; Total At 1885

In a major victory for Tamil Nadu, the number of discharged patients surpassed the number of active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Sunday. The state health department has stated that 64 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. The state tally currently stands at 1885 with 24 deaths and 838 active cases with 1020 discharged till date. Chennai tops the tally with 523 cases with Coimbatore at 141.

64 new #COVID19 cases & one death have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,885 & deaths to 24. Number of active cases stands at 838 in the State: Tamil Nadu Health Department pic.twitter.com/QjWoTCPS2l — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Earlier on Friday, CM E Palaniswamy ruled out a relaxation of lockdown till May 3 and imposed complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. The Chief Minister also announced a complete lockdown in Salem and Tiruppur from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM. Soon thereafter, he assured that shops supplying essential goods will be open till 3 PM on April 25 - to allow people to buy groceries.

This led to a flurry of panic buying in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore. A large number of people were seen gathered at the B.B Kulam farmers market in Madhurai and at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai to buy essentials, flouting lockdown. DMK chief M K Stalin has blamed the government's unpreparedness, leading to risking more people's lives.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 statistics

According to Covid19India, Tamil Nadu has seen a drastic reduction in its rate of infection since April 1 - currently at 3.6%. Moreover, this has happened inspite of Tamil Nadu amping up its testing rate 7 times. A robust public health system, wide range of hospitals and general public awareness is helping Tamil Nadu up its recovery rate- currently at 54.1%

