Tamil Nadu: People Throng Markets To Buy Essentials Amid 'complete Lockdown' For Covid

As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced a 'complete lockdown' in the state from April 26 to April 29 between 6 am and 9 pm, people have thronged the markets to buy essentials flouting the social distancing norms on Saturday. A large number of people were seen gathered at B.B Kulam farmers market in Madhurai and at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai to buy essentials.

Tamil Nadu: People throng B.B. Kulam farmers market in Madurai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM & 9 PM. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/FQ4T1uGXJZ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Tamil Nadu: People throng Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/ap0vDUfMm1 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Complete Lockdown in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday announced that a complete lockdown will be enforced in state capital Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM and 9 PM. The Chief Minister has also announced a complete lockdown in Salem and Tiruppur from April 26 and April 28 between 6 AM and 9 PM. The move comes as an attempt to restrict the COVID spread which has gripped the entire nation with the state accounting for 1,755 positive cases and 22 deaths to date. 866 individuals have also recovered from the disease in the southern state.

