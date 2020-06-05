Tamil Nadu: Animal Skeleton Remains Unearthed In Manalur During Excavation

In a rare finding, skeletal remains of an animal have been unearthed at Manalur, near Madurai in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported. The skeletal was discovered under the sixth phase of the archaeological excavations, undertaken by Tamil Nadu State Depramrnet of Archaeology (TNSDA). The 6th phase, which aimed at the excavation in areas of Keeladi, Kondagai, Agaram, and Manalur near Madurai, was inaugurated by the state’s CM earlier this year.

Tamil Nadu: Skeletal remains of an animal have been found at the Manalur excavation site near Madurai where excavation work started on May 23. pic.twitter.com/HMXD8hqLvg — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

The excavation, which were initiated on February 19, were closed on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as government restrictions eased, the work in Malur resued on May 23 in Malur. As of now the excavation ha led to a variety of animal including, weaving, animal husbandry, water management belonging to 5th-century Tamil culture were recovered.

C-Shape furnace found

On June 3, the site reportedly yielded a furnace-like structure that may belong to the Sangam era. Deputy director of the state archaeology department, R Sivanandam, who is heading the sixth phase of excavation, speaking to media reporters said that the furnace-like structure made of burnt clay was found at a depth of 60 cm has a diameter of one metre. However, he clarified that the purpose of the furnace would be determined only after excavating further.

