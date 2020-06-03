Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Want Harsh Animal Cruelty Laws After Pregnant Elephant Dies

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty on Wednesday spoke about animal cruelty. The actors have stated that they were left heartbroken with the cruelty that is shown towards animals. The Bollywood actors spoke about the issue after it was reported that a pregnant elephant in Kerala died after she was fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers. The actors took to their respective Instagram stories and spoke about the issue.

Anushka Sharma talks about animal cruelty

Anushka Sharma demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty. After reading the heartbreaking piece of information, she shared an image of the post that she read on her Instagram story. Anushka Sharma has been quite vocal about social causes, especially the rights of animals and laws against animal cruelty.

Athiya Shetty talks about animal cruelty

Apart from Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty too took to her Instagram story and spoke about the issue. Athiya Shetty shared an image of the post on her story as well and wrote, ‘we live in hell. Humans are monsters,’ on her social media. Athiya Shetty shared a link of a petition in order to make laws against animal cruelty stricter and urged her fans to sign it as well.

Shraddha Kapoor talks about animal cruelty

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and also shared a post along with a lengthy caption. In the caption, she mentioned that all those who harm animals cannot be termed as humans. On her Instagram story as well, Shraddha Kapoor mentioned that her heart was broken and shattered after hearing the news. She mentioned that there needs to be a punishment for the people who fed the elephant the pineapple.

The actor shared a post about the elephant as well. In the post, she wrote, ‘A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river’. Shraddha Kapoor stated that people who are cruel to animals are no different than monsters.

A part of the post shared by Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram read, ‘We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too’. [sic]

