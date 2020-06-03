Shraddha Kapoor Starts Petition Demanding Stricter Laws Against Animal Cruelty

Scores of celebrities expressed anger on social media after the news of a pregnant elephant's horrific death in Kerala’s Malappuram surfaced on the Internet. The elephant died while standing in the river after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. Actress Shraddha Kapoor has now started a petition online and urged fans to sign it and raise their voice against such barbaric acts against animals.

Shraddha Kapoor starts online petition against animal cruelty

Shraddha shared a post on her Twitter handle where she demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty while starting a petition online. The petition says ‘help animals suffering because of weak cruelty penalties.’ Further, the petition described the cruelties faced by dogs who are poisoned, cows are burnt with acid, and countless other animals across India that are abused every day – and the current penalties are often not enough to deter people who want to harm them.

We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It’s HIGH time. Please sign this petition. https://t.co/ynSwMNlqh4 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 3, 2020



Apart from starting the petition online, the actor fumed her anger on her Instagram page where she wrote about people who have turned cruel towards animals. She further narrated the entire incident and called the humans as ‘monsters’ who would throw stones at a stray dog and can hurt a living soul. She called out at humans who lack empathy and kindness towards animals and wrote that they do not deserve to be called humans because of their cruel acts. The Baaghi actor demanded stricter and decent laws against such cruelty done to animals because the actress feels that until and unless the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these “wicked monsters” will never fear the law.



Along with a post, the actress also shared a cartoon picture by ted the stoner while depicting the whole scenario. In the picture, an elephant can be seen moving towards a pineapple while carrying a little baby elephant in her womb. A soon as the picture was shared on social media, several stars gave their hot take on the post in the comment section. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna was the first one to leave a comment on the heartbreaking news with a sad face. Dia Mirza also shared her views in the comment section and wrote that this news is just heart-breaking.

