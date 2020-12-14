Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates 'Amma Mini Clinics', Aimed At Improving Medical Infrastructure

To further augment the medical infrastructure in Tamilnadu, 'Mini Clinic' scheme is inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami today. Tamil Nadu is the foremost state in the country in terms of medical infrastructure. At present, 1,851 Primary Health Centres caters to the public with basic medical treatment. After the pandemic to provide basic medical attention to each person Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami announced the “Mini Clinic '' scheme. Accordingly, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami inaugurated the “Mini Clinics'' at three places in Chennai today. Total of 200 Mini Clinics in Chennai and 2000 Mini Clinics in the state will be inaugurated.

These Minis Clinics will function from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm. A doctor, nurse and medical assistant will provide basic medical attention to the people who seek the clinic. Mini Clinics will have facilities to check the temperature, O2 levels, Blood pressure, haemoglobin, blood sugar, Urine samples. After inaugurating the “Mini Clinic '' facility at Royapuram, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has appreciated the efforts of Tamilnadu government in controlling the Corona pandemic. He also said that highly populated areas were identified to install the Mini Clinics and make sure no one is left out.

"With the aim of making basic medical facilities available to all, I am pleased to inaugurate the 'Chief Minister's Amma Mini Clinic' at Zak Maistry Street, Chennai-Raipuram Zone today, with a view to setting up 2000 Amma Mini Clinics across Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami tweeted on Monday.

While the state is getting appreciations from all the sides for controlling the Covid19 successfully including the prime minister, Indian medical association has also appreciated this initiative of mini-clinics in this post-pandemic scenario.

