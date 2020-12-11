MNM's Kamal Haasan To Sound Tamil Nadu Poll Bugle From December 13; Announces 4-day Tour

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will kick off his campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu from December 13 with a four-day tour of the state. With his campaign titled 'Let's Renovate Tamil Nadu', Kamal Haasan's first phase of the election campaign will see him visit districts in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Nellai, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari from December 13-16. The upcoming polls will also be Kamal Haasan's debut in electoral politics.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls fast approaching, Kamal Haasan and MNM are already on their heels and have begun their work on the ground. With Haasan categorically stating that he won't be 'slave of the alliance' and that he would speak of it only when the right time arrives, all eyes will be on the MNM chief's next move. It will also be interesting to see whether old-time friends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will join hands for the upcoming polls after the latter announced his political plunge.

EC releases tentative electoral figures for Tamil Nadu

Following a special summary revision by the Electoral Commission of India, Tamil Nadu's total electorate stands at 6.10 crore, including 3.09 crore women, 3.01 crore men and 6,385 persons from the third gender. Chennai District alone has 39.40 Lakh persons, the highest among the 37 districts in the state. The draft rolls for several Districts and designated poll booths in the districts have also been published as per the recent draft. According to officials, registered voters can cross-check their polling booth stations from the TN elections official website, elections.tn.gov.in.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.

