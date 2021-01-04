Vijay Meets TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami Ahead Of 'Master' release

Actor Vijay recently met Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami ahead of his film Master’s release. According to The News Minute, the actor met the CM of the state to discuss a few aspects of the theatrical release of his film. Since the movie will be releasing during Pongal, the actor wished to make certain arrangements for the theatres. Thus the actor put forth his requests before Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.

Vijay meets TN CM Palaniswami ahead of 'Master' release

Vijay has asked the Chief Minister to allow a hundred per cent attendance at cinemas during the time of his film's release. The current scenario of the state allows just 50 per cent seats to be operational at the theatres. These measures have been implemented due to the safety concerns revolving around the pandemic. However, Vijay requested that since his film Master will have a release date in Pongal, he wished to have full attendance in the theatres. The actor and the CM interacted in a private meeting at the Chief minister’s residence. As per the news portal mentioned above, Master is touted to be one of the biggest releases in the Tamil film industry post the pandemic. Therefore, the actor has been trying to gain an impactful opening.

The Tamil Nadu government quite recently opened up their theatres with a 50 per cent capacity seating arrangement. During the pandemic, a number of films were affected and had to postpone their dates further. In the meantime, Suriya chose to follow the OTT platform and released the film Soorarai Pottru online. However, Vijay had been adamant to release his film in theatres and thus as things fall back to normalcy, the actor has been seeking to get a maximum capacity at theatres for this film's theatrical release. Master release date is expected to be on January 13, 2021. The film was earlier supposed to release in April 2020, however, due to the pandemic conditions, the dates were pushed ahead. Thus now Tamil Nadu has opened up the theatres, the actor seeks for an increased number in seating capacity for the release of his film Master.

