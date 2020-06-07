Tamil Nadu Govt Caps COVID-19 Treatment Costs In Private Hospitals Under State Insurance

As coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu are on the rise, the State government has ordered private hospitals to cap the treatment charges for Covid-19 patients.

According to the new guidelines issued on Saturday, hospitals are categorised based on their facilities. The first two levels — Grade A1 and A2 — of hospitals are allowed to charge a daily fee of Rs 7,500 and Rs 15,000 for the general ward and ICU, respectively. For Grade A3 and A4 hospitals, daily charges in the general ward and ICU has been capped at Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a statement said that the decision was made following Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s order. Earlier, a committee headed by state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had submitted a report to the Tamil Nadu government on permissible charges for treating coronavirus in private hospitals. As per the order, no fee above the permitted rates can be collected from patients.

READ | Tamil Nadu Govt Fixes Rates For COVID-19 Treatment Under CM's Insurance Scheme In Pvt Hospitals

Relief to health insurance beneficiaries

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the rate card for COVID-19 treatment under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in authorised private hospitals in the state. The rate payable by the government to private hospitals for people availing COVID-19 treatment under the CMCHIS has been categorised on the basis of parameters like symptoms and facilities availed.

While making it clear that beneficiaries need not pay anything to hospitals, the government also outlined conditions for the hospitals. The rates are for private hospitals authorised to treat coronavirus patients and only the existing beneficiaries under the CMCHIS can avail treatment.

READ | Tamil Nadu Reports 1438 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19, Highest Single-day Spike

The maximum payable rate per day for COVID-19 treatment in the general ward for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms is Rs 5,000, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. For treatment in the Intensive Care Unit with all facilities ranges between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000, the minister added.

The conditions are applicable on 25 percent of the total bed capacity for CMCHIS beneficiaries, and no charges or fees for patients separately (in addition to what has been specified in the rate card and which is payable by the government to private hospitals). If hospitals demanded charges over and above the specified rate structure, the recognition under the CMCHIS will be cancelled, the Minister said.

READ | Govt Will Bear Higher Education Expenses Of Salon Owner's Daughter: Tamil Nadu CM

READ | 200 Idli Vendors Honour Sonu Sood With 'aarti' As He Sends Them To Tamil Nadu From Mumbai