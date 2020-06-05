Tamil Nadu Reports 1438 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19, Highest Single-day Spike

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,438 fresh cases of COVID-19, highest spike yet, and 12 deaths due to the respiratory illness on Friday. The total number of Coronavirus cases stands at 28,694, while the total number of deaths is 232. Meanwhile, 861 patients recovered from COVID-19 on the same day, taking the toll of recoveries to 15,762. The state has tested 5,60,673 samples so far.

State capital Chennai has the highest caseload of 19,826. 10,210 patients have recovered while 178 have died. Neighbouring Chengalpattu is the distant second with 1,624 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Data transparent

Addressing the media, Tamil Nadu health minister Dr. C Vijaya Baskar asserted that the government is transparent with its COVID bulletin and there is no underplay in publishing data.

"We are more transparent with the publication of the COVID bulletin. Tamil Nadu Govt is following all protocols of ICMR. There is no underplay in publishing data," the minister said. He added, "We should not politicize the issue amid the pandemic. Our statements should encourage our front-line workers and not hurt them. We are not hiding any facts as being reported in the media. We welcome criticism but not the ones that are politically motivated."

He was responding to local media reports that the government is underreporting numbers of coronavirus cases and related deaths. Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of cases in the country, behind Maharashtra.

