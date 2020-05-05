Tamil Nadu Dy CM Urges All Linked To Koyambedu Market To Come Forth & Get Tested For COVID

A day after the Koyambedu market in Chennai emerged as a Coronavirus hotspot, Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam has requested individuals who visited the area or those who are linked to the market in any way to come forth and get tested. The Koyambedu market, which is one of the largest vegetable, fruit and flower market in the country, has been shifted to suburban Tirumazhisai from Thursday. Of the 527 positive COVID-19 cases witnessed on Monday in Tamil Nadu, at least 450 have been linked to the Koyambedu market.

'Monitoring the situation'

Taking to Twitter, E. Palaniswami's deputy informed that vendors and traders from the wholesale market are being tested and everyone connected to the market is also being screened and continuously monitored. Paneerselvam has also requested people from other districts who are connected to the market to come forward and get tested. CMDA which handles the administration of the Koyambedu market comes under the Deputy Chief Minister.

READ | TASMAC Row: Kamal Haasan Slams TN Govt, Criticizes 'wrong' Decision After Koyambedu Fiasco

Ever since a vegetable vendor tested positive from the market last week, Greater Chennai Corporation authorities stepped up surveillance and deployed a team of health personnel and a mobile van for testing purposes.

Besides the vendor, another flower dealer and a hairdresser in the market's vicinity had tested positive for coronavirus during the same period and following such cases, a new high in the number of infections among those linked to the market is now being witnessed.

READ | COVID-19: Koyambedu Market Emerges As TN's New Hotspot

At least 7,500 more people linked to the market, now spread across several districts in Tamil Nadu, are being traced to check the spread of the highly contagious virus. Tamil Nadu has reported 3,550 positive cases of Coronavirus till date. The state has also witnessed 31 deaths due to the deadly virus.

READ | Tamil Nadu SDMA Issues Directions To Get Vehicle Pass For Inter-State Movement

READ | Tamil Nadu Govt Partially Reverses Liquor Order; TASMAC Shops To Remain Closed In Chennai