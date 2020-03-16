Tamil Nadu Govt Shuts All Public Spaces Until March 31 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

After the 3rd review meeting conducted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaiswami on Coronavirus, the State government has taken a massive decision to shut down all the educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, and other coaching centres till March 31.

However, the board exams for 10th and 12th standard students will be conducted as per schedule after screening. Besides, Medical Institutions will work as usual.

Apart from schools, the State government has announced the closure of malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, stadiums, amusement parks across the state till March 31. On Sunday, the State government announced the closure of malls and theatres only in 16 bordering districts, which has now been extended across the state till March 31.

Tamil Nadu Government issues travel advisory

The Tamil Nadu government has also advised people to avoid travelling to the states affected by Coronavirus for the next 15 days. The government appealed to the people to avoid tours with family until the situation gets back to normal. Instructions will be given to tourist clubs and resort not to take bookings until March 31.

Along with this, CM Palaiswami has instructed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at religious places. He also directed the temple management to screen the devotees who visit temple/church/mosque. The Chief Minister's statement also said that functions such are marriages that are already planned can be held at a minimum scale with less crowd. He urged people not to make any plans before March 31.

The state government has stated that people who are working in private institutions should keep a tab on their health and immediately visit the nearby hospital if they suffer from fever, cold or cough. The Tamil Nadu Government has also issued helpline numbers for patients seeking advice on Coronavirus. The contact numbers are 104, 044-29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496 and 8754448477.

Even though no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu, the State government has asked people to follow all the instructions to avoid the infection and combat the virus.

