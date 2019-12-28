Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath Holds Anti-CAA March In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath took out a mass protest march against the CAA and the NRC in state capital Chennai on Saturday, December 28.

Adding to the collective outrage and opposition from Muslim consortium and left parties to the newly enacted Citizenship law, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) held a rally to the State Governor's residence protesting against both the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

READ | Anti-CAA Protests Continue In Tamil Nadu

The TNTJ is a non-political Islamic organization involved in social activities across the state. Crowds gathered in huge numbers to take part in the rally which came in the middle of major protests across the country over CAA.

The crowds held the Indian flag over their heads and raised slogans while heading towards Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s house.

The massive crowd had assembled in Alandur and marched towards the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. They exhibited banners and placards among their flags and slogans. The protestors demanded the immediate and absolute revocation of the CAA.

READ | Muslim Leaders, Clerics To Meet PM Modi And Amit Shah To Address Concerns Over CAA, NRC

The new Citizenship law grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before the end of 2014.

The Tamil Nadu Police have registered cases under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against as many as 8,000 protestors in Chennai so far. Several Muslim organisations have held such protests, for instance, in Chandigarh and Karimnagar in Telangana being the most recent.

Uttar Pradesh and Meerut have seen anti-CAA protests having undesirable effects for the protestors. Muslims in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh had to pay as much as Rs 6 lakhs for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests and a Muslim mob was warned against shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans by Meerut SP on Saturday, December 28.

The Uttar Pradesh police have released several videos and pictures through social media and various TV channels in the last few days, exposing several planned riots.

READ | Muslims Take Out Protest March Against CAA, Burn Ajmer Dargah Deewan's Effigy

(With Inputs from ANI)