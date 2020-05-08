Tamil Nadu Reports 600 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Cases Linked To Koyambedu Reach 1,539

The Koyambedu wholesale market continues to weaken Tamil Nadu's battle against COVID-19 as the total tally of positive cases linked to the market reached 1,589 on Friday. As per the State Health Department, with 600 cases in the past 24 hours, 6,009 people have now tested positive till date while 1,605 have recovered. As of Friday, there are 4,361 active cases under treatment. Meanwhile, Chief Minister E. Palaniswami has informed that a temporary vegetable market is being set up at Tirumazhisai for the time being.

READ | Tamil Nadu Dy CM Urges All Linked To Koyambedu Market To Come Forth & Get Tested For COVID

Koyambedu to shift to Tirumazhisai?

The Koyambedu market, which is one of the largest vegetable, fruit and flower markets in the country, is expected to shift to suburban Tirumazhisai. However, the merchants are yet to take a decision on the shifting. Following the Markaz incident, the Koyambedu market has emerged as another tense hotspot as the administration continues to trace and monitor people linked to the market. More than 7,500 more people linked to the market, now spread across several districts in Tamil Nadu, are being traced to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.

READ | Madras High Court Orders Closure Of TASMAC Liquor Shops In Tamil Nadu, Allows Online Sale

Following the emergence of Koyambedu as a hotspot, Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam requested individuals who visited the area or those who are linked to the market in any way to come forth and get tested. Taking to Twitter, E. Palaniswami's deputy informed that vendors and traders from the wholesale market are being tested and everyone connected to the market is also being screened and continuously monitored. Paneerselvam has also requested people from other districts who are connected to the market to come forward and get tested. CMDA which handles the administration of the Koyambedu market comes under the Deputy Chief Minister.

READ | TASMAC Row: Kamal Haasan Slams TN Govt, Criticizes 'wrong' Decision After Koyambedu Fiasco

READ | COVID-19: Koyambedu Market Emerges As TN's New Hotspot