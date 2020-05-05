TASMAC Row: Kamal Haasan Slams TN Govt, Criticizes 'wrong' Decision After Koyambedu Fiasco

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government for its decision to open liquor outlets in the state starting from May 7 and criticised them for taking steps that will endanger the lives of the people of the state. The state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has rights to market and sell alcohol in the state and the decision was taken after a steep fall in government's revenue was noticed post the temporary suspension of the sale of alcohol.

Reacting to the government's decision to open TASMAC's across the state, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that the government that was unable to contain the spread of COVID from the Koyambedu cluster was now risking the lives of the people by opening liquor shops. Further, the actor claimed that the AIADMK-led government did not understand that every mistake that it made had an adverse impact on the people of the state. Kamal Haasan's outrage comes hours after opposition leader MK Stalin slammed the Eddapadi Palaniswamy-led government for deceiving the people by not announcing any major relief.

"The government which couldn't save the Koyembedu market, which was responsible for increasing corona numbers will now open the TASMAC liquor shops. Does the leadership even understand that every wrong step will take the lives?", Kamal Haasan wrote on his Twitter handle.

கோயம்பேடை காப்பாற்ற இயலாமல் தொற்று எண்ணிக்கையை அதிகப் படுத்திய அரசு, இப்பொழுது டாஸ்மாக்கை திறக்குமாம்.

அரசின் ஒவ்வொரு தவறும் உயிர்களை பலி வாங்குவது புரியவில்லையா தலைமைக்கு. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 5, 2020

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led the Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, announced that the TASMAC shops will reopen across the state. "Since neighboring states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have already ordered the functioning of liquor shops, a large number of people living in the border areas are going to the liquor shops in the neighboring states. A lot of difficulties is being faced in controlling the movement of such people. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to open the TASMAC shops from May 7," a notification read. The notification also stated that the shops will remain open between 10 am and 5 pm and that certain restrictions will have to be followed. TASMAC shops in containment zones will not be opened.

The state government earned a whopping Rs 31,157 crores from the sale of liquor in 2018/19 and it is one of the major sources of revenue generation for the government. The state government will be employing additional staff to ensure that physical distancing norms are maintained and that there is no over-crowding at the shops, which has been witnessed in other parts.

