Tanhaji On Cusp Of Milestone; Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Grapples Even On Partial Holiday

Ajay Devgn's magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is probably just a day away from officially entering the Rs.100 crore club, meanwhile Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak is struggling to make an upward trend even after Makar Sankranti holiday in some parts of India.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the total collection. While Tanhaji stands at Rs. 90.96 crores, Chhapaak stands at approximately Rs. 23.62 crore on Day 5 at the box-office.

Deepika Padukone's 'big admirer' Babul Supriyo: 'Named my daughter after her character'

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films... Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

'Made Tanhaji tax-free, not UP-centric Chhapaak?': SP attacks CM Yogi, books whole theatre

We have to be able to separate personal from professional: Meghna on Deepika's JNU visit

Chhapaak, which stars Deepika in the main role, catapulted to national headlines after the Bollywood A-lister showed up at a public meeting in JNU campus three days before the release of the film. She did not speak but stood silently behind student leaders. The actor, who also turned producer with the film, was both lauded and trolled for her visit to the varsity.

Meghna Gulzar calls Deepika's JNU visit a personal choice: Here's why we're not buying it

Breaking the silence over her visit, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar in a telephonic interview with PTI said, "We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately. While they are trying to separate the lens of personal and professional, if one can slightly divert the lens back to the reason why we made the film and what we are trying to talk about and bring to light... I think it is important."

(With PTI inputs)