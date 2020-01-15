'Made Tanhaji Tax-free, Not UP-centric Chhapaak?': SP Attacks CM Yogi, Books Whole Theatre

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made Ajay Devgn's film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. Because of this, the Samajwadi Party has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of being selective while dealing with films. Tanhaji was released on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’, based on acid attack survivor’s sorrow and her triumph. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, SP Spokesperson I.P Singh asked that "Tanhaji is tax-free but Chhapaak isn’t? Why?"

'Why Chhapaak not made tax-free?'

"Make Tanhaji film tax-free, Chief Minister, there is no problem, but a film like Chhapaak is a film made in the background of Uttar Pradesh and is based on real-life. It shows how the life of acid attack survivor changes. Why are you getting a pain in your stomach to make it tax-free? What if this would have happened to you?" Samajwadi Party had also booked an entire show of ‘Chhappak’ for its cadres, to show support to Padukone and acid attack survivors.

Deepika had visited JNU to express her solidarity with students who were protesting against the attack on the JNU campus by unidentified masked men with many claiming the attackers were from ABVP, but ABVP alleging hand of Left in it. Her visit had evoked diverse opinions with many trolling her and urging a boycott of her movie while others solidly backing her move which, they claimed, were an expression of a free and democratic society. In terms of box-office collections, 'Tanhaji' has taken over Deepika's 'Chhapaak' by a huge margin.

Meghna breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

"Chhapaak" director Meghna Gulzar breaking her silence on Deepika's visit to JNU on Monday stressed the need to separate the personal from the professional. The filmmaker also urged the audience to "divert the lens" and to look at the reason behind making the film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

