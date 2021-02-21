Tarek Fatah Donates For The Ram Temple In Ayodhya; Urges Indian Muslims To Do The Same

Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah on Sunday donated Rs 1000 to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Fatah also urged Indian Muslims to donate to the Ram mandir, fostering goodwill and trust with the Hindu community.

Made my donation for the Shri RamJanamBhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.



I urge all Indian Muslims to also donate to foster goodwill and trust with India's Hindu majority. pic.twitter.com/jLZWSF8qDY — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 21, 2021

Massive fund-raising drive for Ram Mandir

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently carrying out its month-long mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple from January 15. Under this campaign, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to reach out to nearly 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages through 4 lakh volunteers. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, the trust has maintained that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100, and 1,000 will be available. The fundraising campaign which started from January 14 will end on February 27.

The foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August after the Supreme Court's historic verdict. After performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' on August 5 last year, PM Modi had spoken about how a three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement had come to fruition with the foundation-laying ceremony and had become a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'. "The temple will inspire for determination and resolution. Ayodhya's entire identity will change as new opportunities will come and people across the world will come here. Today's day is the testimony of the truth of millions of Ram Bhakts," he had said.

The construction of the Ram Temple is currently underway with engineers from IIT Madras, CBRI Roorkee along with L&T. It is expected to be completed in a span of 36-40 months.

