Ratan Tata Was To Post His Dashing Pic On Wednesday, Then Learnt Of 'Throwback Thursday'

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a dashing throwback picture of himself from his Los Angeles (LA) days before 'happily returning to India'. Industrialist Ratan Tata, who has regularly been giving updates of his personal life on Instagram since recently joining the platform wrote about how he was recently made familiar with the concept of how 'throwback' pictures were supposed to be posted on Thursdays. Before that, he had initially planned to post the picture a day earlier, on Wednesday.

READ | Ratan Tata joins Instagram, refers to 'breaking the Internet'

READ | Here's the friend that Ratan Tata looks forward to meeting every day in office

Ratan Tata's love for a long-time occupant of Bombay House

Since joining Instagram, Ratan Tata has been posting a lot of pictures of dogs, but he says he has a special place in his heart for a black and white dog named 'Goa'. Tata's dog 'Goa' appears to reciprocate the gesture, welcoming him with excitement every morning. A long-time occupant of Bombay House told the media that Goa patiently waited for Mr. Tata to arrive each morning at Bombay House and he would accompany him in the elevator. Goa had even earmarked a couch to sleep on in the office, he said.

The dog reportedly earned his name ‘Goa’ because that's where he came to Mumbai from. Tata’s love for the dogs, in general, is also evident from the fact that Tata Group has special Kennel dedicated to stray dogs living in and around the area. Ratan Tata is extremely passionate about dogs and the group has a dedicated focus on animal safety and security, as per reports.

READ | Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation cases, including 3,000 cr damage suit against Ratan Tata, others

READ | Ratan Tata appeals for the abandoned dog; Fans praise the purity of his heart