Ratan Tata Appeals For Abandoned Dog; Fans Praise The Purity Of His Heart

Recently, Ratan Tata took to his Instagram handle to post an appeal for the adoption of an abandoned dog in Mumbai. The legendary industrialist shared two pictures of the labrador who was abandoned. The labrador, Myra, is a 9-month old dog who needs a loving family and shelter in Mumbai, India. Mr Tata's love for dogs is well known by the people as he had shared a heartfelt note on the birth anniversary of his dog, Tito. Read more to know about the people's reactions to the heartfelt step that Mr Tata had taken.

Also Read | WATCH: Ratan Tata Departs For PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony In New Delhi; Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani And Other Industry Leaders To Also Attend

Also Read | Bollywood Movies 2019 | List Of The Box Office Hits Of The Year 2019

Also Read | Ratan Tata Joins Instagram, Makes Reference To 'breaking The Internet'

Also Read | Here's How This 27-year-old Got His Dream Job With Ratan Tata

Fan Reactions on the post:

Mr Tata's Instagram Post



A lot has been said about the tragedy of 26/11. The memory of the carnage and loss of life, is still painful. We won't forget the needless suffering caused across the city. But we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity of Mumbai. We can be hurt, but not knocked out. pic.twitter.com/8xghKMYG4f — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) November 26, 2019

Mr Tata captioned his post with, “Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families”. He also shared a link which directs the users to a form that people interested in adopting Myra can fill out. The form also states “Please do not try to adopt Myra in order to get Mr Tata's attention." After being at the top of the industry, Mr Tata has been doing some activities for the betterment of society. Mr Tata was away from the public but he has not decided to be more approachable by creating his Instagram account.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Shares Heartfelt Post Appealing For Adoption Of Abandoned Dog

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.