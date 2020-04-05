TDP Accuses CM Jagan Of Distributing Covid Relief Via Poll Candidates And Not Govt Workers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Sunday wrote a letter to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh accusing the YSRCP of trying to win favor by distributing COVID-19 relief funds to the poor.

TDP's accusations come after the Andhra Pradesh local body elections were postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The TDP claims that the funds are being distributed through party village/ward volunteers and contesting candidates of cells instead of the government workers like it should be. The letter has been written by TDP leaders Nimmala Rama Naidu, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, copies of which have also been sent to state chief secretary and the state election commission.

'Shamelessly seeking votes'

"The Government in order to provide support to the poor families proposed to distribute Rs 1000 through village and ward volunteers. Instead of the government distributing the Rs 1,000, the local YSRCP leaders and proposed YSRCP contesting candidates to postponed local body elections are distributing the money, provided by government schemes to provide relief to poor amid lockdown," TDP's letter read.

The letter further accused the YSRCP MLAs, leaders and proposed contesting candidates for treating the nationwide healthcare like "an election campaign" displaying YSRCP flags while distributing the money. "While distributing government money, the YSRCP leaders are overtly and shamelessly seeking votes for the forthcoming elections to local bodies," added the letter."The YSRCP leaders in addition to organizing public meetings are moving around in groups in the name of distributing government's money," it further added.

Local body elections postponed

In wake of the Coronavirus threat, the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh have been postponed for up to six weeks, stated reports. According to the State Election Commissioner, N Ramesh Kumar, the new dates for the local body polls will be finalized later taking into account the Coronavirus threat situation in the country. Reportedly, the State EC also stated that the process of elections will not be canceled.

