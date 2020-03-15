Coronavirus Crisis: EC Postpones Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls For Six Weeks

In wake of the Coronavirus threat, the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh has been postponed for up to six weeks, stated reports. According to the State Election Commissioner, N Ramesh Kumar, the new dates for the local body polls will be finalized later taking into account the Coronavirus threat situation in the country. Reportedly, the State EC also stated that the process of elections will not be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as a precautionary measure to curb the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, only one person has been tested positive in Andhra Pradesh till now.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus outbreak

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 152,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,720 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

(With ANI Inputs)