Andhra Min Says Jagan's 3-capital Plan Will Ensure Development, Empowerment Of All Regions

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday said Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill 2020, will pave the way for "development and empowerment" of all regions. In a massive development, the state approved the three-city capital plan in a special three-day Assembly session called for this issue.

The bills proposing the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High Court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati too has been introduced in the Assembly.

"Idea behind three capitals is to make sure that governance is decentralized...We need to make sure that all regions enjoy the equal status of development, empowerment and governance. We are going to deliver governance at people's doorstep," Reddy said.

Calls Chandrababu Naidu a 'cheater'

The YSRCP leader also attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of cheating farmers of the Amaravati region. "It is Chandrababu Naidu who cheated farmers of the Amaravati region. He lied to the farmers. He took lands from them but developed nothing for them. Further, his government indulged in insider trading and grabbed farmers' lands through benamis," Reddy said.

Will benefit Amaravati farmers

Goutham Reddy assured that repealing of the CRDA act will actually benefit Amaravati farmers. He informed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has doubled the benefits to Amaravati farmers, and the tenure of benefits is extended from 10 years to 15 years.

Earlier on Monday, the ruling YSRCP workers performed 'Ksheera Abhishekam' on Chief Minister Reddy's photograph for approving three capitals for the state in Visakhapatnam. In the assembly, state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020. Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had introduced the CRDA Repeal Bill 2020.

Andhra to have 3 capitals – Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool

Reports state both the cabinet meeting and Assembly sessions were being held amid tight police cover in the Amaravati, Vijayawada and Guntur to prevent agitators from laying siege to the State Assembly. Opposition parties including TDP have given a 'Chalo Assembly' call, protesting against the shift of capital from Amaravati.

Several TDP leaders including the party MPs, MLCs, former ministers and ex-MLAs and key leaders from across the state were placed under house arrest by the police ahead of the session.

(With ANI inputs)