Tech Mahindra Introduces Adoption Leave Policy For LGBTQ Employees

In a major step towards creating an inclusive workplace, IT major Tech Mahindra has announced that the same-sex couples will be able to avail 12 weeks of paid adoption leave as per the new policies, reported a news agency. The three-day bereavement leave would also be allowed to the same-sex partners, Tech Mahindra said.

The new policies are aimed at expanding the company's diversity; inclusion policy, especially those from the LGBTQ community, new parents, cancer patients and survivors. Tech Mahindra said it would encourage new parents (all genders) to spend more time with their newborns and family in the first year of parenthood by providing greater flexibility in the "work from home" policy.

Further, support groups for employees, like new parents, cancer patients/survivors and fitness and lifestyle, would also be created, it said. "As a 'company with a purpose', Tech Mahindra is excited to embark on this transformational journey of empowering our associates by keeping their needs foremost," Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra Bags INR 500 Crore Smart City Project

Leading IT Company Tech Mahindra Ltd on Thursday, December 12 announced that the digital transformation provider has bagged a smart city project worth Rs 500 Crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune. Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling the technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

Budgeted under the Prime Minister's Smart Cities mission, the project will be executed in a period of one-year implementation and followed by the operations and maintenance for 5 years.

As part of its largest Smart City project, Tech Mahindra will provide a robust, reliable, and sustainable ICT (Information and Communication Technology) infrastructure, comprising of smart, technological solutions including City Network, Smart Water, Smart Sewerage, Smart Traffic, Smart Parking, Smart Environment, CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) Surveillance, Integrated Control, and Command Center, Data Center, and Disaster Recovery center etc.